The All-Big Ten honors continue to roll in for Penn State.

Junior Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named an All-Big Ten special teams honorable mention by the Big Ten coaches and the media.

Dotson returned a punt for an 81-yard touchdown against Michigan State and has averaged 21 yards per punt return this season.

