Another Penn State player is headed to the Senior Bowl.

On Thursday, senior safety Jaquan Brisker accepted his invitation to play in the annual game.

Brisker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and started every game for the Nittany Lions this season.

The Pittsburgh native has made 50 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception this year.

Brisker joins fellow Penn State seniors Michal Menet, Shaka Toney and Tariq Castro-Fields as players to accept invites to the game.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 30, 2021.