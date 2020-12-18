Penn State Football vs MSU, Brisker (1) warm-ups
Buy Now

Safety Jaquan Brisker (1) catches a ball during warm-ups before Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Another Penn State player is headed to the Senior Bowl.

On Thursday, senior safety Jaquan Brisker accepted his invitation to play in the annual game.

Brisker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and started every game for the Nittany Lions this season.

The Pittsburgh native has made 50 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception this year.

Brisker joins fellow Penn State seniors Michal Menet, Shaka Toney and Tariq Castro-Fields as players to accept invites to the game.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 30, 2021.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags