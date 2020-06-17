Many NFL players have had their own private workouts with fellow players in the league this offseason, and Saquon Barkley recently connected with an old foe and New York rival.

Barkley was seen working out with former USC and current Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Tuesday afternoon at UCLA in a video originally posted on Instagram by Devin Quinn.

Barkley has yet to defeat Darnold in both his college and NFL career, losing to him in the thrilling 2017 Rose Bowl and week 10 of the NFL season last year.

