As the college football season approaches its chaotic final month, the Big Ten continues to show its dominance.

With six teams in the top 20 of this week’s AP Poll, the league could reasonably put itself up against the SEC for the title of “best conference”, even if Alabama and LSU stand at the top of the rankings.

The Big Ten has become a three-horse race between Ohio State, Penn State and Minneosta, with the Nittany Lions set to take on the Gophers on Nov. 9 and the Buckeyes two weeks later.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Ohio State dominates at home

Even after Penn State’s impressive victory over Michigan State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are still trailing Ohio State when it comes to the title of “best team in the Big Ten.”

In fact, the Buckeyes might be the best team in the country.

Ohio State continued its impressive early season dominance with a 38-7 drubbing of Wisconsin on Saturday, further establishing themselves as the team to beat in the conference, and one of the best in the nation heading into November.

Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, slashing through Wisconsin's top-ranked defense all game long. Dobbins outperformed the Badgers’ Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.

In addition, Chase Young — one of the best players in college football — was nearly unblockable throughout the game. Young finished with four sacks and was in the backfield all day to disrupt Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan.

Young looked like a Heisman candidate himself, tying a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumble recoveries for the Buckeyes defense.

At this point, there aren’t many teams who look like they can compete with a team as complete as this year’s Ohio State team.

Michigan saves its season

A week ago, it seemed as if Michigan was searching for answers after what had been a disappointing campaign to this point.

However, the Wolverines may have just saved their season.

It’s possible that the close loss to Penn State on a White Out night at Beaver Stadium positively motivated the Wolverines because the team that dominated Notre Dame 45-14 at the Big House isn’t the one we have seen so far this season.

Shea Patterson only had to throw the football 12 times, and the running back tandem of Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins carried the rock 35 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Wolverines went over 300 yards on offense in the win.

It wasn’t anything fancy, but it was a physical, convincing win from a team that desperately needed it. Michigan stands at 6-2 and with this win over a Top-10 team, the Wolverines’ resume could be pretty solid if they could somehow win out. Even at 9-3, a solid bowl game would be on the way.

However, that question will hinge on if Michigan can knock off Ohio State in a month’s time.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week.

Ohio State remained at No. 3 following its dominant victory over Wisconsin while Penn State vaulted up to No. 5 after dispatching Michigan State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions will have a bye week following a difficult three-week stretch before taking on Minnesota in two weeks.

On the subject of Minnesota, the Gophers rolled again on Saturday and moved up to No. 13 as a result. The Gophers now control their destiny in the Big Ten West following Wisconsin’s second loss of the season.

Michigan was also a big mover this week, as the Wolverines found themselves at No. 14 after dismantling Notre Dame on Saturday. Wisconsin fell to No. 18 after its loss.

Iowa rounds out the conference’s involvement in the Top 25 as the Hawkeyes check in at No. 19 following their win over Northwestern. Indiana was the only team in the Big Ten that was not ranked but received votes this week.