A number of former Penn State players have made their impact once reaching the NFL and many have become essential pieces not just for a franchise, but for fantasy football teams as well.

With the 2020 NFL season rapidly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about who to take in your draft this upcoming season.

Here are some former Nittany Lions who are expected to produce big fantasy numbers this fall.

Saquon Barkley, running back

Once again, Saquon Barkley comes into the season with sky high expectations as he has made himself into a face of the NFL.

He had to deal with some injuries last season, including a high ankle sprain he suffered in week three, which sidelined him for three games.

But despite Barkley’s numbers dipping a bit from his rookie year, he has shown he still has some of the best big play ability in the league and is a dynamic playmaker.

With the Giants getting some help for their offensive line including first round pick Andrew Thomas, it should be expected that Barkley’s numbers shoot back up barring any injury.

He should certainly be a top-three pick in any draft with the value that running backs hold in most fantasy leagues.

Miles Sanders, running back

Sanders had one of the more impressive rookie campaigns in the NFL last year, with his 1,327 yards from scrimmage leading all first year players.

And with the departure of Jordan Howard to the Dolphins, Sanders is now the undisputed No. 1 back in Philadelphia.

But what makes his value intriguing this year is that he has the skill set similar to Panthers running back Christian McCaffery, who can run and catch the ball out of the backfield effectively.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will surely look to use Sanders in this way with the questions the Eagles have at receiver heading into the year.

This makes Sanders a potential first round talent in points per reception leagues.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver

Two words — Tom Brady.

Last year, Chris Godwin had himself a breakout year and completed what is arguably the best receiving duo in the league with him and Mike Evans.

Now Godwin has been given arguably the best quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady.

This makes Godwin a lethal third option that teams will have trouble defending with their best defensive backs on both Rob Gronkowski and Evans.

Expect this to be a good thing for his numbers despite possibly getting less targets as the Bruce Arians led Buccaneers threw the ball more than any other team in the NFL last year.

Godwin should have second to third round value and can certainly be among the top receivers on any given week.

Allen Robinson, wide receiver

As Allen Robinson is slowly becoming a seasoned veteran in the NFL, his fantasy value has continued to remain steady as he has been a solid WR2 or FLEX option throughout his career.

He saw 154 targets last season, but there is reason to believe his numbers will go up in 2020 with Nick Foles likely to become the next starter in Chicago.

Despite an inconsistent Mitch Trubisky throwing him the ball last year, Robinson went over 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in his career and added seven touchdowns for a solid 2019 campaign.

His production has steadily increased since his ACL tear in the 2017 opener and should stay consistent with him as the No. 1 receiver with the Bears.

If Robinson is available once the fifth round comes along, he is definitely worth being picked as a strong WR2.

Mike Gesicki, tight end

After a somewhat quiet start to his rookie year in Miami, it should be expected that Mike Gesicki takes a step-up in 2020 after a solid finish to his first campaign in the NFL.

The Dolphins have retooled their offense under head coach Brian Flores by drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and making some other free agent signings as well in the offseason.

Now the team is expected to compete for a division title in a Tom Brady-less AFC East and will need Gesicki to be a big part of their offense.

This gives the former Nittany Lion some tremendous value toward the end of drafts for fantasy owners and could certainly become a top tight end if he sees more targets this year.

He is a solid bench option and is certainly a solid replacement if injuries do happen to occur to your starting tight end early on in the season.

