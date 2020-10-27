While there will be no fans attending Saturday's home game against Ohio State, Penn State has devised a new way for students to come together and support their team while watching the game.

University Park students that live on campus will have the opportunity to watch the game outdoors in a socially distanced manner. Several locations will be provided for students to view the game including Panzer Stadium, Beard Field or Medlar field.

The event will also be made available to students who do not live on campus if there is space available.

Several sponsors have stepped forward to provide funding and other commodities for the event, as companies like General Mills, Kellog's, and the Penn State Bakery and Creamery are donating snacks. Other companies such as Chobani, Pepsi, Innopak and Utz are donating prizes that include apple watches, AirPods, gift cards and other outdoor items.

Students received an email on Monday with directions on how to acquire a ticket. Students must log in to the Bryce Jordan Center Ticketmaster platform, enter pods of one or two students and receive mobile non-transferrable tickets to scan upon entry. Depending on when students register, they will be assigned to certain locations.

The event is free of charge to all students but attendance will be limited with assigned seats for students spaced six-feet apart. Students that register in the same pod will be able to be seated together.

Prior to attending, students will be required to complete the coronavirus symptom checker on the Penn State Go app.

Students that are part of the Public Health Ambassadors program as well as students involved in Lion Ambassadors will also be in attendance to ensure compliance while maintaining a spirited atmosphere.

RELATED

What should Penn State football expect from Ohio State? As Penn State sits at 0-1 this week, the team will have no time to hang its head as it has o…