The ‘Wild Dogs’ have a new leader in John Scott Jr., but the coach isn’t expecting much to change as far as the production of the unit.

While Scott fully hasn’t been able to work with his new players due to the coronavirus, he is excited by the small taste of what his room can deliver.

And this starts with defensive end Shaka Toney.

“All the guys look up to Shaka because [of] the way he plays and cares deeply about his teammates,” Scott said. “He has an unbelievable presence in the meeting room because his teammates believe in him.”

Toney has appeared in 38 games in his Penn State career, totaling 84 tackles and 15.5 sacks.

The Philadelphia native could have declared for the NFL Draft but decided to return to Penn State for his fifth year, and Scott is excited to see what he can achieve.

“He's got to just continue to work at his craft, and that's one of the things that we talked about…but he could have a really, really big impact for our defense, just with his leadership capability,” Scott said.

The defensive end unit for Penn State appears to be reloading this year despite losing Yetur Gross-Matos to the NFL.

In the first depth chart of the season, Toney was listed as one of the starters with the uber-athletic Jayson Oweh on the opposite side.

Oweh, in his redshirt freshman season in 2019, appeared in all 13 games and had five sacks.

Adisa Issac and Shane Simmons are also expected to receive a lot of time as Penn State’s edge-rushing group is once again going to be considered one of the best and deepest in the country.

Defensive tackle, however, is where Penn State has a few question marks.

According to Scott, the unit is primed to have a great season, and it will start with the two veteran leaders in the group: Antonio Shelton and PJ Mustipher.

The two players have played in a combined 56 games and will be leading a unit that is looking to prove themselves.

“One of the first things I did when I took this job was look at game tape and see what kind of players you got inside,” Scott said. “Those are two guys that I've been down through it — proven guys. I still think the best football is ahead of them.

“I think we’ve got a chance for those two to be really, really good inside stout guys versus the run, and they know how to adjust and rush the passer.”

What's most impressive about Mustipher though, according to Scott, isn’t what he does on the field.

“PJ's personality is kind of infectious. He wants to learn. He wants to do things the way you want him to do them,” Scott said. “He's a great, great teammate. He brings a lot of energy to the workout. He's a positive young man.

“He's a guy you just want to be around all the time.”

Scott was impressed with many of the defensive tackles, however, and knows he can have a solid five- or six-man rotation this season — but it will take some developing, especially early on.

“One of the things that we'll have to focus on [is] the basics, fundamentals,” Scott said. “They already have a good base from coach [Sean] Spencer, who has done a really good job, and I'm going to try to build upon that base and get them ready to go.”

One of the guys Scott likes the look of is redshirt freshman Joseph Appiah Darkwa.

Darkwa, who is currently living in State College as he couldn’t return to his native Germany, has impressed Scott with his physical attributes.

“I think Joseph is a strong, powerful young man,” Scott said. “He runs well and does a really good job of being physical and striking. I see him as having a high ceiling. I think he's going to be a physical guy that could be a dominant run stopper.”

But where Darkwa is shining is in his approach to the game and college.

“You could see him take the growth and figure that out [during winter workouts],” Scott said. “So I'm extremely excited about what [he] can bring to the table and what [he] can do for us.

“He's a personable young man who cares about his family. He cares about getting great education.”