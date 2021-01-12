Penn State has received more good news in regard to its 2021 roster.

Offensive tackle tackle Rasheed Walker has announced he will return to the Nittany Lion program next year and will hold off on the NFL Draft process.

Walker has started in every game over the past two seasons and will likely once again hold a starting position in 2021.

He will look to be among the top offensive tackles in the conference next season, as the lineman has already been voted as a third team All-Big Ten selection by the media this year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football's 2021 season title odds released by SuperBook Sports Just one day after the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game, the title o…