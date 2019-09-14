Beaver Stadium was a wall of noise.

Nearly every one of the 108,000 fans were on their feet as Pitt lined up at the Penn State 30-yard line with 6:24 left in the 100th meeting between the Panthers and Penn State.

Pitt was facing a 2nd-and-19 down by seven. The Panthers, a few plays earlier converted on a 4th-and-1 and were driving.

As the fans continued to yell, Kenny Pickett, Pitt’s quarterback, collected the snap.

Pickett took his drop and felt pressure from Shaka Toney on his backside and then delivered the ball.

He heaved it toward the end zone and Taysir Mack went up and got it.

Mack beat two Penn State defenders to the ball and hauled it in.

“There’s not much to say,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “It was a great catch, great throw, all around it was a great play.”

“We played our best defense and they made a great catch. It’s just football. It’s nothing much you can think it's next play mentality.”

Beaver Stadium got nearly silent.

Pitt, who dominated the first half against Penn State, seemingly had a golden opportunity to tie the game late. The Panthers had the ball at the 1-yard line, and knew the upset was within reach.

They knew how close they were to winning the 100th meeting and possibly final game between Penn State and Pitt, a rivalry game dripped in tradition.

1st and goal

Following the previous play Penn State cornerback Donovan Johnson was helped off the field holding his shoulder, which allowed Penn State’s defense a chance to regroup on the sideline.

And they knew what they needed to accomplish and what was next.

“We were just talking about how we weren’t going to let them score,” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “We’re gonna do whatever we can to prevent a touchdown.”

Pitt lined up in a goal line I formation, with no receivers out wide.

Pickett took the snap and faked a hand-off.

It was play action. The same thing the Panthers burned the Penn State defense with on the 4th-and-1 just a few plays earlier.

Cam Brown shot through the line but Pickett was able to scramble and avoid the sack but ended up throwing the ball away.

“We got after the quarterback, made him uncomfortable and he wasn’t about to throw the ball well,” Johnson said.

2nd and goal

“I mean, I can’t even take you through it,” Brown said. “Just play by play, honestly. We take our mindset play by play. We grit our teeth and we couldn’t let them score.”

The Panthers gave Penn State a different look on second down.

Pickett lined up in the pistol with a back to his right and a back behind him.

With Beaver Stadium going crazy, Pickett called for a snap and it was a read option. Pickett made the read and pulled the ball but there was no running room.

Garrett Taylor was there with force to meet the quarterback. and Pickett was stopped behind the line of scrimmage.

“The defense was going with the mantra ‘it’s on us’ and it’s something we’ve been saying all year,” Brown said.

Beaver Stadium roared.

“They started at the one-yard line and were going backward,” James Franklin said.

Penn State was two plays away from making the unlikely goal line stand.

3rd and goal

Pitt lined up in a strong I formation a few feet behind where they were on the previous play.

Pickett took the snap and rolled to his right, but immediately Brown was there and Pickett heaved the ball towards the end zone.

The open receiver in the end zone never had a chance at receiving the ball.

“I made a move inside and I almost got free and I had to make the play,” Brown said. “Should’ve made the sack but he got it off and it was incomplete.”

The ball fell in the endzone with nobody around. Jaquan Brisker, the closest defensive back in the area, pumped his first as the ball touched the nearly perfect grass in Beaver Stadium.

Beaver Stadium got louder.

Brown, who has made countless big plays in his time at Penn State made another.

“He’s 6-foot-5, long and reckless,” Parsons said. “I’ve never seen someone that big play so low.

“He’s going to make a lot of plays for us and he has been making a lot of plays for us so Cam is an essential part for this defense.”

But Penn State’s defense wasn’t done, it still had fourth down, they needed one more stop to preserve their lead.

4th and goal

Pitt was losing by seven with 4:59 left in the game.

Pickett trotted off the field and Alex Kessman, Pitt’s redshirt junior kicker, came on the field.

Pitt was going to the chip shot field goal to get points on the board.

“The decision they made was making sure they get points,” Franklin said. “If they get points at that time then the next time they get the ball, a touchdown wins the game for them rather than tie… They had confidence in their defense that they would stop us and get back on the field.”

In the 2018 season, Kessman hit four 50-yard plus field goals setting a program record.

Kessman lined up for the 19-yard field goal on the left hash.

He looked up and saw the Beaver Stadium Stripe Out crowd on its feet.

“We were extra protective of there being a fake on that play,” Johnson said.

The ball was snapped and it wasn’t a fake. Pitt’s holder grabbed the ball, placed it on the grass.

“We work on trying to block kicks all the time and it's an emphasis of making that three less points on special teams,” Brown said.

Penn State didn’t block the kick.

Kessman’s right leg connected with the ball and it thumped off the left upright and bounced harmlessly to the ground.

“I just took off running,” safety Garrett Taylor said. “I just took off running with my fists up because that was huge. Huge, huge part of the game.”

“We really showed how gritty we were on the goal line and forced a field goal and they missed it. All we had to do was close out from there.”

Beaver Stadium was shaking.

The Penn State defense ran off the field with its job accomplished. But the game wasn’t over.

“I looked to the sideline,” Brown said. “I told everyone ‘it’s on us, there is still time on the board, the game’s not over.’”

The game certainly wasn’t over and Penn State’s defense had to come back on the field, they had to make another stop, and just like on the goal line, they finished, they executed.

“We’re always confident as a defense but that was just one of those moments or situations where we really executed,” Taylor said. “I think everyone was happy with how we finished that drive and executed.”