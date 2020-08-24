Just a month after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, former Penn State cornerback Trevor Williams has rejoined the team.

Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday the five-year veteran has reached an agreement with the Eagles, who had previously cut Williams on July 21 after signing him on a reserve/future contract.

Former Chargers’ CB Trevor Williams reached agreement with the Eagles and former Dolphins’ S Walt Aikens reached agreement with Titans, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

Williams played four seasons at Penn State before signing with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent three full seasons with the team as it transitioned to Los Angeles.