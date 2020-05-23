One Penn State recruit isn’t wasting any time in the offseason.

Sander Sahaydak, who’s a 5-star kicker in Kohl’s Kicking Camp’s ratings, posted a video of himself knocking a 70-yard kick through the uprights on Twitter on Saturday.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native committed to Penn State on April 29 after also receiving interest from Army and Rutgers, among others.

