Courtesy of Ashley Hacker via Sander Sahaydak

One Penn State recruit isn’t wasting any time in the offseason.

Sander Sahaydak, who’s a 5-star kicker in Kohl’s Kicking Camp’s ratings, posted a video of himself knocking a 70-yard kick through the uprights on Twitter on Saturday.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native committed to Penn State on April 29 after also receiving interest from Army and Rutgers, among others.

