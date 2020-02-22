Owen Bonn whipped his ping pong paddle across his body as he returned the ball across the table.

The ball was returned by wide receiver Benjamin Wilson, whose emphatic smash sent running back Journey Brown sprawling to the ground.

As Brown got up, Bronn’s giggle could be heard across the player’s lounge in the Lasch Building. His team had lost the point, but it produced a moment that made the six-year old smile.

“It’s alright,” Brown said. “We got this. I know they can’t handle the heat.”

Moments like this were common throughout the afternoon at the football building, as 35 Four Diamonds families — all of whom are impacted by pediatric cancer — joined Penn State for a few hours of tours, activities and ice cream.

This annual event is held at the Lasch Building in conjunction with THON, and it continues to be a highlight of the weekend for many families, and players alike.

“A day like today is awesome,” offensive lineman Will Fries said. “It’s great to interact with the kids and get to know them, and their families. I enjoyed showing them around [the building].”

There were balloons strewn throughout the building, Hawiaiin leis draped around the necks of many players and loud, beach-themed music could be heard throughout the building.

After the players and all 35 Four Diamonds families took a group photo, the festivities were underway as families were paired with specific players for an afternoon of fun.

Linebacker Micah Parsons played Madden against a family on one of the big-screen TV’s in the player’s lounge, while running back Noah Cain and cornerback Keaton Ellis did their best to keep up in a game of limbo against a couple of families.

“These kids just have so much energy,” Fries said. “They want to play basketball for hours and they don’t seem to tire out. Just being able to put a smile on the faces of these kids and knowing that they’re having a good day, that’s what really makes it all worth it for us.”

This event started 15 years ago and experienced its biggest turnout this year. In addition to the nearly three dozen families, a spokesperson for the team said that this year that she believed every current player was in attendance.

It wasn’t quite a day off for the players — the team still had a brief workout earlier in the day — but it provided the team with a chance to unwind and enjoy a day with some of their biggest fans.

“It’s just a pretty cool opportunity for us to spend some time with the kids, I enjoyed that the most,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “It was nice to get our workout out of the way and be able to clear the afternoon and enjoy the time we have with the kids, and their families.”

As a few children raced tight end Pat Freiermuth on the patio, or ate ice cream in the nutrition area, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher took a few moments to reflect on the opportunity to spend time with these families, and what he hoped they got out of the experience.

“I hope [the families] enjoyed it because just spending time with the kids and being a part of this whole organization means the world to me,” Musipher said. “Cancer has affected my family as well — it took my grandmother two years ago — so I know what these families are going through. To be able to take some time out of my day and spend some time with some kids who aren’t in the best positions right now, it means the world to [the team].”