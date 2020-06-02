Aside from winning a national championship, the Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football and one that players across the country dream about winning.

A Big Ten player hasn’t earned the prestigious trophy since Troy Smith won it in 2006, and Penn State has only had one player ever win the award: John Cappelletti in 1973.

Here are the top Heisman Trophy prospects in both the Big Ten and the country ahead of the 2020 season.

Big Ten favorites

No. 1: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Ohio State could make a College Football Playoff run in 2020 behind the leadership of quarterback Justin Fields.

Finishing in third place in the Heisman voting in 2019, the former Penn State commit has the best odds in the nation of winning 2020’s iteration of the award at 7/2, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 2: Micah Parsons, Penn State

The only defender on either list, Micah Parsons could end up as a finalist with a special season at linebacker.

The projected top-10 NFL Draft pick seems to be the best bet to become a finalist on the defensive side of the ball in 2020, especially after his performance in the Cotton Bowl.

No. 3: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Tanner Morgan may take a step back in 2020, but the Minnesota quarterback’s breakout season in 2019 can’t go unnoticed.

Morgan’s success will likely rely on his ability to adapt to a different offensive system after former Gopher offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for Penn State.

No. 4: Sean Clifford, Penn State

Sean Clifford could prove to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten in his second season as starter.

The Nittany Lion field general will need to exceed expectations if he wants a shot at the Heisman, as Clifford is listed at 40-1 odds to win the trophy according to William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 5: Master Teague III, Ohio State

The first running back and second Buckeye on this list, Master Teague III will have big shoes to fill with the departure of JK Dobbins.

Teague will likely split time with Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon in Ohio State’s crowded backfield, but look for the junior to make waves in the Buckeyes’ run.

National favorites

No. 1: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Just like in the Big Ten, Fields is the national favorite as well.

The former Georgia quarterback led the Buckeyes to widespread scoring production in 2019, as the team scored 50-plus points in four games over the course of the season.

No. 2: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence has lost just one game in his two-year college career, and that success will likely continue in an underpowered ACC this upcoming season.

Lawrence took a small step back in 2019 but has 4-1 odds to win the Heisman this season according to William Hill Sportsbook, which are the second best in the nation.

No. 3: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler has a chance at becoming the third Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman in the past four years if he performs in his first season leading the Sooner offense.

Rattler was the first ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class and the eleventh ranked prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

No. 4: Jamie Newman, Georgia

Spending his first three seasons at Wake Forest, quarterback Jamie Newman looked for a change of scenery in his final season of eligibility.

Georgia, who has the fourth highest odds to win the national championship, may be the perfect place for Newman to become a household name among college football fans.

No. 5: Travis Etienne, Clemson

Travis Etienne will be the workhorse for a potent Tiger offense this fall.

Etienne has totaled 200-plus carries in each of the last two seasons and finished both with over 1,600 rushing yards. If he can continue that trend in his senior season, he may find himself in the top four of the Heisman voting in December.