Penn St Indiana Football Pat Freiermuth AP

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Darron Cummings/AP

Despite a tumultuous season, Penn State was well represented in the All-Big Ten offensive teams that were released Tuesday afternoon.

In the team selected by the media, six Nittany Lions made the list including guard Mike Miranda and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who were both selected to the second team.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, center Michael Menet as well as tackle Rasheed Walker were selected on the third team.

For the coaches poll, Freiermuth took home first team honors despite playing in just four games this season.

Miranda as well as tackle Will Fries received second team honors while Dotson and Menet were selected to the third team.

