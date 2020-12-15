Despite a tumultuous season, Penn State was well represented in the All-Big Ten offensive teams that were released Tuesday afternoon.

In the team selected by the media, six Nittany Lions made the list including guard Mike Miranda and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who were both selected to the second team.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, center Michael Menet as well as tackle Rasheed Walker were selected on the third team.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚: pic.twitter.com/Yh6oFwV19y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020

For the coaches poll, Freiermuth took home first team honors despite playing in just four games this season.

Miranda as well as tackle Will Fries received second team honors while Dotson and Menet were selected to the third team.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬: pic.twitter.com/QGwFnfn3y2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2020

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What to expect from Illinois in Penn State football’s ‘Champions Week’ matchup As the Big Ten announced its Champions Week matchups for the final week of the 2020 season, …