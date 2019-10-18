After missing three weeks with an ankle sprain, it appears as if Saquon Barkley will be returning to the field on Sunday.

The New York Giants running back was removed from the team’s injury report on Friday, and is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to NFL Network reporter Kimberly Jones.

Barkley was given an initial four-to-eight-week timetable to return, but has remained optimistic that he would be in the Giants starting lineup before that timeline.