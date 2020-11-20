In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick preview Penn State's game Saturday against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions enter the contest with a 0-4 record, looking to avoid their first 0-5 start to a season in program history.

Iowa sits at 2-2 on the year after winning by a combined margin of 70 points in its two victories.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE