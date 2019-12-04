2019 was the year of the LawnBoyz and the start of the Sean Clifford era.

But the Penn State offense was often times forgettable in 2019 and will have plenty to build upon heading into its bowl game and beyond.

Penn State averaged 34.3 points per game this season, which ranked 25th in the country and its average of 403.7 yards per game ranked 64th.

In terms of points, the Nittany Lions slightly improved from the 2018 season where it averaged 33.8 points per game.

That being said, Penn State has been unable to reach the heights of scoring that it did in the 2016 and 2017 season, with Joe Moorhead as offensive coordinator.

The Nittany Lions averaged 41.1 and 37.6 points per game in those seasons respectively.

But the 34.3 points per game this season was still a massive improvement from the 2015 season, where Penn State only scored 23.2 points per game.

So through points scored, Penn State had an above average season since James Franklin took over as head coach, but how did the Nittany Lions score those points.

The strength of the Penn State offense this season was its rushing game.

Penn State averaged 175 yards on the ground per game this season, which ranked 51st in the country.

More impressive however, the Nittany Lions averaged 4.6 yards per carry on its 38.3 attempts per game.

The Penn State offensive line took a massive step forward in the 2019 season and that was on display in the Nittany Lions rushing numbers.

But it also had a plethora of talented running backs.

Penn State started the season with a four back rotation, before the emergence of Journey Brown and Noah Cain as its top backs.

And with an injury sidelining Cain at the end of the season, Brown really separated himself from the rest of the pack and earned the starting running back job.

Brown also received the most carries on the team with 113 and his 699 yards also led the team.

And it should come as no surprise that his 10 rushing touchdowns also leads the team.

The surprise however is that Clifford was the second leading rusher on this Penn State team, with his 103 attempts and 509 yards.

Cain had the third most rushing attempts with 69, a massive drop off from Clifford and Brown.

In fact, Brown and Clifford accounted for 46.6 percent of all Penn State’s rushing attempts this season.

The quarterback run was a massive staple of the ground game as Clifford and backup Will Levis combined for 33.2 percent of the rushing attempts this season.

The percentage of carries for Penn State’s four running backs is as follows:

Brown - 24.4 percent

Cain - 14.9 percent

Ford - 10.8 percent

Slade - 9.1 percent

The numbers show that while Penn State definitely used four running backs more than other teams across the country, it wasn’t necessarily a four man rotation.

Brown was the top running back this season and as the year progressed, he took over a large share of the carries.

The biggest surprise for Penn State as far as its running backs is Ricky Slade, who was expected to have a breakout year and be the No. 1 running back and follow in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders, but that was far from the case.

Slade only had 42 carries this season and only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. The back averaged 14.2 rushing yards per game.

While 2019 was a big year for the ‘LawnBoyz’ but it also ushered in a new quarterback, as Clifford took over for Trace McSorley.

And while Clifford’s numbers don’t jump off the screen, or put him in a position to be considered one of the best in the country or conference, Clifford led Penn State to 10 wins.

The Nittany Lions averaged 228.7 passing yards per game which ranked 68th in the country. Penn State completed 59 percent of its passes this season which ranked 79th.

One of the more surprising stats for this offense is that it only threw the ball an average of 29.1 times per game, which was 82nd in the country.

Penn State certainly didn’t rely on the passing game this season.

Clifford finished the year with an average QB rating of 150.62 and threw 22 touchdowns to only six interceptions, which is by far the most impressive stat for the young quarterback.

This is more touchdowns and less interceptions than McSorley threw the year prior.

But by far the weakest position and the one with the most question marks on this Penn State offense was its receiving.

Hamler, one of the most electric players in all of college football, cleary was the top target for Clifford this season, hauling in 54 receptions.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was then a clear No. 2 target for Clifford with his 41 receptions this season.

But after that the question marks begin.

Hamler and Freiermuth combined for 46 percent of Penn State’s receptions this season, leaving Penn State consistently searching for a third target.

Jahan Dotson emerged as a player that could do it at times, but wasn’t consistently a threat to opposing defenses, although he did have four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Below is the break down of the Penn State receivers that played in a majority of the games this season.

Hamler - 54 rec, 858 yds, 8 TDs

Dotson - 24 rec, 462 yds, 4 TDs

Shorter - 12 rec, 137 yds, 0 TDs

George - 7 rec, 85 yds, 0 TDs

Chisena - 3 rec, 66 yds, 0 TDs

Hippenhammer - 1 rec, 15 yds, 0 TDs

These numbers leave a lot to be desired for this Penn State team.

It seemed like for much of the season, Penn State’s offense was very vanilla. It was a majority of zone reads, or RPOs. It gave teams the same look over and over again with a few wrinkles, but eventually these wrinkles were shut down.

The Nittany Lions had no deep threat to stretch the field and it allowed teams to crowd the ball and shut down the run game.

Overall, Penn State’s offense had a productive enough season. The Nittany Lions looked unstoppable for periods of time this season and other times looked ugly.

If Penn State wants to make the jump to a College Football Playoff team in 2020, it will need a more consistent effort from its offense and a few more weapons to keep defenses off balance.