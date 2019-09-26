Greatness.

It’s a word that has summed up the Penn State running back room as of late as players like Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders have departed the Nittany Lions for the NFL.

But greatness isn’t the ‘g’ word that Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider is preaching to his players.

It’s “go and grow.”

“I’ve got to teach them good habits,” Seider said. “I’ve got to teach them how to prepare. I’ve also got to teach them how to continue to grow and that’s taking criticism and also taking accomplishments too.”

Seider has had the difficult task of managing four starting caliber running backs this season and keeping everyone happy, the team, the coaches and the fans while doing it.

Penn State is currently employing a running back rotation with its four scholarship running backs getting time in the backfield.

Journey Brown’s name is listed at the top of the depth chart, but “or’s” separate him, Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

And the man responsible for finding the perfect balance between these four is Seider.

“It’s like raising kids,” Seider said. “You are going to have days where they don’t always agree with you. You’ve got to be a parent.”

“You’ve got to let them know you love them, you’ve got to have tough love sometimes, they’ve got to learn from it,” Seider continued. “Everything I tell them isn’t going to be what they want to hear but understand its coming from the right place and from day one we talked about being unselfish in a room that can easily be selfish because there is only one ball.”

But this process isn’t easy especially when every player has done different things well each week.

In week one, Ford led the way with 107 rushing yards including a massive 81-yard touchdown run.

In week two, Brown led the way for the running backs, but then in week three despite Brown rushing for over 100-yards, Cain was talked about as being the guy after taking over a drive against Pitt and scoring the game winning touchdown.

Slade is still searching for that signature moment although he has been a threat in the Penn State passing game.

“So it’s just something we need to continue to build and for me the best thing about it is that it makes it competitive every day because these guys know now that if I don’t bring my A game to practice I could lose my opportunity,” Seider said. “So as a coach it’s a driving force in my room to compete every day but also making guys accountable for what they are putting on film.”

And according to James Franklin, Seider has been fantastic at managing the players and developing positive relationships in the room.

The way Seider does this is through honesty and being up front with his guys.

“As a coach, I have to be fair. If a kid earns the right to play, he deserves to play,” Seider said. “Then you kind of figure it out as you go. We’ve played three games so I think this thing will keep evolving.”

“Maybe guys will rise up, maybe guys will get pushed back a little bit and the only person that is going to control that is them.”

But luckily for Seider, this isn’t the first time that he’s had to manage a crowded running back room. The coach is able to draw on his experiences at the University of Florida and West Virginia, but the situations were different from the one in Happy Valley.

Seider mentions running a pro style offense at Florida and the “20 personnel” system at West Virginia making rotating guys in and finding ways for them to get involved in the offense easier.

But Penn State’s offense isn’t there at this point.

“We are still evolving that way,” Seider said. “It’s just a constant evolvement of the offense and how much we want to continue to push and evolve and we will.”

In Penn State’s most recent game against Pitt, Seider unveiled a two-back system with Brown and Slade in the backfield at the same time but this once again presents challenges.

In order to do this another playmaker at another position has to come off the field and in most situations that’s the tight end and for Penn State taking a player like Pat Freiermuth off the field normally isn’t a good idea.

For Seider, the ideal number of running backs to play is three, as it makes rotations very simple.

“You’ve got a starter, then a truly No. 2 and then that No. 3 guy makes a series here, a series there,” Seider said. “Four gets tricky because when you are playing four the guy who starts the game is waiting, waiting, waiting.”

“I’ve been trying to do a better job the first two series trying to establish a guy,” Seider continued. “Sometimes a play might dictate who is in the game too, so it’s a lot harder when its four especially when there isn’t a lot of different dynamics in the run styles.”

According to Franklin, this rotation isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and for Seider this just means an opportunity for him and all the Penn State running backs to learn and grow each week and that’s a positive.

“We are all growing through this process of playing these guys,” Seider said. “I don’t look at it as a negative. I look at it as a positive. We’ve got four guys who can play.”