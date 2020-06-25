When looking back over the last decade, it’s easy to get caught up in the recent success James Franklin has brought to the program.

But the accomplishments over the last few seasons wouldn’t have happened if not for one team.

While not the most talented group the university has seen, the 2012 team banded together during the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case and the punishments from the NCAA that followed.

After starting 0-2, the team pulled off some incredible victories under rookie head coach Bill O’Brien.

Here are some of the best moments from that memorable season.

Season finale against Wisconsin

With senior leader and figurative team spokesperson Michael Mauti out with an injury, his teammates and coaches wanted to commemorate his time at Penn State by giving him a special tribute.

The Nittany Lions all took the field with No. 42 decals on their helmets and ensured that Mauti’s legacy would not soon be forgotten in State College.

During the game, Penn State and Wisconsin traded blows until O’Brien’s team took the lead on a Jesse James touchdown reception with just a couple minutes gone in the fourth quarter.

But a last second score by the Badgers would set up a dramatic finish in overtime.

Kicker Sam Ficken was able to end the season with his tenth straight field goal which meant the Nittany Lion defense was one stop away from a season-capping victory.

The Penn State defense was able to hold the Badgers one more time, which meant the game was in the hands of Wisconsin kicker Kyle French, who proceeded to miss a 44-yard field goal which sent Beaver Stadium into a frenzy.

Penn State’s first half statement against Iowa

The peak of this season was arguably Penn State’s win at Kinnick in which both teams entered undefeated in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions were looking not only for their fifth straight win at the time but a win at Iowa for the first time in 13 years.

Penn State came out firing on all cylinders as the team dominated the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball.

Behind the two touchdown passes by Matt McGloin, O'Brien's team piled it on in the first half en route to a dominant performance during prime time.

The team took a 24-0 lead into the halftime locker room and ended up with a 38-14 victory.

Bill Belton was also a standout in Iowa City that night as he finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns.

McGloin’s 4th quarter TD against Northwestern

For the first homecoming game since the sanctions were released on the program, Penn State took on a ranked Northwestern team at Beaver Stadium.

On a gloomy day, Nittany Lion fans watched their team take a 10-0 lead in the first half only to squander it as Wildcat quarterback Trevor Siemian led his team on an impressive run.

The Wildcats took a punt return to the house late in the third quarter to give them a 28-17 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.

But Penn State would not let its fans go home unhappy as the team swung the momentum back in its favor in the fourth quarter.

After a quick score by Allen Robinson to make it a three point game, the Nittany Lions got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead late in the final quarter.

On a third-and-goal broken play, McGloin scrambled out of the pocket and dove into the south end zone to give Penn State a 32-28 lead which it would not relinquish.

Michael Zordich added a touchdown for good measure and the Nittany Lions would win the thriller, 39-28.

