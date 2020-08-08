Micah Parsons laid on the turf at AT&T Stadium, confetti surrounding him with a huge smile on his face.

Parsons was coming off a career day in Penn State’s victory over Memphis, a day that featured 14 tackles, three for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

“This was another level,” Parsons said to the media after the game.

Safety Lamont Wade described Parsons simply in six words — “that boy, he is a dog.”

Parsons went on to talk about the possibility of making a run at the Heisman Trophy in 2020 and after the performance, it seemed weirdly possible.

But little did Parsons, the Penn State coaching staff, his teammates or fans know — this was the last time he would wear a Penn State uniform.

Late on Tuesday night, 220 days after his unreal performance in the Cotton Bowl, Penn State learned they would be without their defensive star in 2020, as Parsons would choose to opt out of the upcoming college football season.

Parsons spent two seasons in Happy Valley, only playing in 26 games, but he leaves behind a legacy as a Penn State great — a legacy that will transform the future of the team and everyone who will try to fill his shoes at the linebacker position going forward.

Although Penn State has and probably will be known for grooming and producing talented linebackers, there had not yet been a consensus All-American in the James Franklin era.

In fact, the last All-American selection at the position was Dan Connor in 2007 — until Parsons.

And although there have been some talented linebackers to come after Connor, none have made as much of an impact on the field as Parsons, who has created a new era of linebackers at ‘Linebacker U.’

In his short time in Happy Valley, the Harrisburg native received a myriad of accolades aside from his All-American selection, which include a freshman All-American nod, first team All-Big Ten and Cotton Bowl defensive MVP.

Looking back at that Cotton Bowl, the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year showed what everyone within the program felt so strongly about his ability.

“Micah makes plays that people aren’t supposed to make,” tight end Pat Freiermuth told The Daily Collegian following the game. “He is an impressive athlete and an awesome football player. I'm happy he is on my team.”

The praise didn’t stop there as fellow linebacker Cam Brown, who is now with the New York Giants, looked back on his time with Parsons and realized how much he has done in just two years of college.

“Watching that kid grow, wherever he is, it’s been a blessing for me honestly,” Brown told the Collegian following the Cotton Bowl. “Just watching him mature and the way he plays. He plays hard — y’all see he makes plays.”

“It motivates the team. It motivates you to want to play harder. The sky is the limit for him.”

The Cotton Bowl win was just the icing on the cake for Parsons, as he was able to take over games a number of times throughout the 2019 season.

He was largely responsible for getting the Nittany Lions their victory against Michigan last season, after the team was embarrassed by the Wolverines in Ann Arbour in 2018.

In front of a capacity White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium, Parsons put on his most dominant performance to date, capped off by a defensive stand to help secure a victory for Penn State.

After the 28-21 win, veteran cornerback Garrett Taylor emphasized the importance of Parsons to the team and how special of a talent he really is.

“He is a special guy, a special player,” Taylor said. “I think he’s done a good job making plays in the framework of the defense, which is something that we talk about a lot.

“He doesn’t do things outside of his call. He is just doing his job in the calls and is making special plays. It’s fun to play behind a guy like that.”

While it’s clear to see the impact Parsons had with his teammates during his time as a Nittany Lion, the linebacker had a profound impact on his coaches, who have the utmost respect for their now departed superstar.

“I am unbelievably proud of how [Parsons] has represented our football program, this university and the state of Pennsylvania,” Franklin said in a statement. “His work ethic enabled him to become a consensus All-American in 2019, the first sophomore Big Ten linebacker of the year last fall, and to become one of the top returning defensive players in the country this season.”

But for Franklin, it’s what Parsons has accomplished off the field that’s most impressive.

“What’s more impressive than his work ethic on the field is his work ethic in the classroom,” Franklin said. “He is on track to graduate in December and was also on pace to an Academic All-Big Ten selection this fall. My job as a head coach of Penn State is to help everybody in our organization achieve their dreams and Micah is a great example.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of him and I am excited to see him play on Sundays in 2021.”

