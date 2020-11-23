Penn State may have more questions at the quarterback position after its 41-21 loss to Iowa.

James Franklin made the change to redshirt junior Will Levis as the starter before putting Sean Clifford in during the third quarter to finish the game.

Levis finished the game 13-for-16 with 106 yards passing and 57 yards rushing. Clifford came in and provided an initial spark of hope — his first two passes were for touchdowns — but he would finish with 176 passing yards and also two costly interceptions.

Early on, Levis was performing as expected for the Nittany Lions. He took care of the ball, ran with purpose and made a few necessary intermediate passes to extend drives.

Here, he reads the Hawkeyes’ soft zone coverage and connects with freshman wide receiver Parker Washington for a first down on a long third down while under pressure.

That opening drive eventually sputtered out and Penn State punted, but there weren’t any turnovers and the Nittany Lions kept solid field position for their defense.

What Penn State didn’t account for when it started Levis was the possibility that its defense would once again get pushed around in the opening 30 minutes and trail by multiple scores.

Levis did his job as a game manager on offense, but he isn’t equipped with the passing ability to lead a comeback like this.

On this play, Levis and junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson aren’t on the same page on the back-shoulder pass to the sideline, and Dotson doesn’t really see the pass.

The turnover on downs with under a minute left gave the Hawkeyes the field position to march down the field quickly and add another seven points before the half.

After the Nittany Lions got a much needed defensive stop to start the second half, Levis was strip-sacked and Iowa regained possession.

The entire reason Penn State made the switch to Levis was to limit turnovers, and, after that, it was clear that the difference between Clifford and Levis wasn’t much in that area.

This was the last play Levis was on the field for as the Nittany Lions knew that their only chance at a comeback would be through the air, where Clifford has the higher upside.

Clifford’s first pass of the game was this 28-yard touchdown to tight end Brenton Strange.

Lee splits out wide just as the ball is snapped and Clifford pump fakes to his running back.

The Iowa linebacker in zone coverage bites on the fake, leaving Strange wide open on the sideline, and he did the rest after the catch.

Clifford’s next play was another touchdown pass courtesy of a perfect play-call and pump-fake.

Dotson said after the game he and his quarterback knew that the safety in the Cover 4 scheme would bite on the initial post-move the receiver made before jolting upfield for the deep pass.

For a moment, it looked like the Clifford of 2019 was back, and the Nittany Lions were poised for a comeback.

But then Clifford’s performance regressed to what it has been like most of the year.

Iowa had a perfect game plan for how to defend the redshirt junior.

The Hawkeyes would overload one side with a blitz while a defensive lineman on the other side would read his eyes and attempt to make a play on the ball.

Clifford stared down one receiver away from the blitz, making it easy for the linemen to read his eyes. It resulted in a deflection and an interception here. Note that freshman running back Caziah Holmes was free in space on the opposite side of the field.

The exact same thing happened on this play at the end of the game.

Iowa blitzed on the left side, Clifford started down Holmes on his right, and Hawkeye defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon read it the whole way.

On the left side, Strange is in acres of space on a route to the flat, and the pressure never gets to Clifford.

The line actually held up on that play, but he felt the blitz too early and forced a throw that had a miniscule chance of resulting in positive yardage regardless.

