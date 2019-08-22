Trace McSorley turned in his best showing of the summer on Thursday, and it may have just earned himself a spot on the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster.

In his third preseason game as a member of the Ravens, the former Penn State quarterback had himself a banner night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite not playing in the fourth-quarter of the contest, he put together a complete performance, finishing 19-of-28 for 203 passing yards, including two touchdown passes and no interceptions. McSorley also added a rushing touchdown in the first half.

One of the highlights of McSorley’s performance came midway through the second quarter, when the quarterback connected with veteran receiver Michael Floyd for a 28-yard touchdown.

McSorley capped off a stellar first-half performance by driving the team down the field with less than two minutes remaining. He then found second-year wide receiver Jaleel Scott on a seven-yard touchdown pass to extend Baltimore’s lead to 26-0 at the break.

Trace McSorley with his 2nd passing TD of the first half! @McSorley_IX#BALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/igGsuQnIN9 — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2019

In the first half alone, the sixth-round rookie finished 16-of-24 for 204 yards through the air and 2 passing touchdowns. McSorley also added a rushing touchdown and did not turn the ball over. His passer rating for the game was 112.6.

The performance was enough to garner significant attention on social media, but his fellow teammates were not surprised by McSorley’s efforts in what was his longest stint in an NFL game.

“He’s a baller. That’s why he came in here and did well tonight, and that’s why they brought him here,” second-year tight end Mark Andrews told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “They have a lot of trust in him. He played a great game, and he’s showing maturity.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was similarly thrilled with McSorley’s play.

Harbaugh: “I thought Trace did a heck of a job.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 23, 2019

While it was uncertain if he would make the Week 1 roster or hold a spot on the practice squad heading into Thursday’s game, the Ravens might have to keep McSorley on the roster heading into the season if they hope to hold onto the developing quarterback for years to come.