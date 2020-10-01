As one of just 13 Black head coaches at the FBS level during the 2018-19 season, James Franklin feels he has a personal responsibility — a responsibility that extends beyond his role on the sideline.

“Obviously, as one of only a few men of color in my position, I understand the significance of that as well,” Franklin said. “I have a responsibility to make an impact in college football, I have a responsibility to help train the next up and coming coach in our program.”

Franklin is also pushing for his players to make a difference off the field as well, by voting and being involved in the community.

“We’re not telling anybody who to vote for or what to vote, we’re trying to get our young people active in the process,” Franklin said. “We want our young people to be active in the process, to do their own research, to have their own opinions and then vote how they see fit.

“That’s what we are doing at Penn State. That’s what I see happening nationally.”

This message to vote from Franklin comes after a complicated few months featuring social unrest and a global pandemic, among a number of other challenges.

“If we’re talking about politics, either side, I think we all want our people in our country and specifically those students on college campuses to be involved in the process,” Franklin said. “I think that’s important for whatever side of the aisle you sit on.”

And through all these challenges, Penn State wasn’t quiet — whether it was offensive lineman CJ Thorpe giving a passionate speech at a protest in State College following the death of George Floyd, safety Lamont Wade speaking at a protest in Pittsburgh or the various posts being shared by the team on social media.

The Penn State program is speaking out for what it believes in — and for Franklin, this presents an opportunity for growth.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity there for discussions, deep conversations with your team and with your staff and with your neighbors and with your family,” Franklin said. “The reality that we’re all going to have to find a way to deal with for the rest of our lives is adversity and challenges, and we’ve had a lot of it in 2020.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

One of the reasons players feel so comfortable to speak out for what they believe in is because of the diversity in the program, something Franklin has worked hard to achieve.

“I need to make sure that all 125 guys on that team have someone they’re comfortable with and can connect with about a variety of topics and a variety of subjects,” Franklin said. “Diversity is important for me as well, when I’m making decisions that I can hear from multiple people, not yes-men.”

And while everyone in the Penn State program has a different approach to these challenges and adversity, Franklin is proud of the leadership shown by the players.

“I’ve been proud of our players being vocal about things that are important to them,” he said.

However, this hasn’t come without its challenges, as sometimes these opinions can be met with opposition — an opposition Franklin feels can bring with it an opportunity to learn.

“I think for there to be any growth, and I think for there to be any change, there’s an aspect of it that’s education and there’s an aspect of it that’s about making people a little bit uncomfortable,” Franklin said. “We talk about it all the time in our program — for you to truly grow, you have to break outside of your normal routines.”

Franklin feels part of his job is to challenge everyone in the program to grow, whether that be as a student, a football player, or a man.

He does know, however, that it’s not always as easy as just making a statement, as often views need to align with the community and the university.

“You got a bunch of 18-22-year-old males, diverse backgrounds and a university that is steeped in tradition and history, which I think is great,” Franklin said. “And then you also have the community that we live in as well. It’s never easy to make everybody comfortable with the process.

“I think as long as we’re thoughtful, have a process, understand and are intentional, then I hope everybody will respect that.”

Franklin was adamant though, that these statements need meaning and need to bring about actual change — not just present a problem.

“A tweet is nice, but what are some things that we can do, to make things better? And that’s for everybody,” Franklin said. “I could list out 25 different issues and challenges that we have and that we can grow as a community and as a society.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

James Franklin set on 'going above and beyond' in compliance with coronavirus safety measures All it could take for Penn State football to shut down for a week and at least miss one game is six players testing positive for the coronavirus.