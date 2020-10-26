While fans will not be in attendance for Saturday night’s game against Ohio State, Penn State fans could have a unique experience when watching the primetime game.

Former Penn State linebackers Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington, will be hosting a Penn State-Ohio State watch party on Facebook called "St1x C1ty Tailgate LIVE," as both stars wore No. 11 while with the Nittany Lions.

The cost of access to the watch party is just $3.99 and will include Parsons discussing his decision to opt-out as well as commentary from the two during the game.

