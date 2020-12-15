As the Big Ten announced its Champions Week matchups for the final week of the 2020 season, Penn State found out it would play Illinois at Beaver Stadium.

The Illini and Nittany Lions are heading in opposite directions at this juncture in the season.

James Franklin’s group has some momentum coming off a three game win streak and has seemed to find its identity over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Illinois just let go of head coach Lovie Smith after five seasons, as he finished with a forgettable 17-39 record that included a 10-33 mark in the Big Ten.

Here is what to expect from the Illini this weekend.

Coaching shift

With Smith now out as head coach, offense coordinator Rod Smith has been announced as the interim head coach for the final game of the season.

Smith has yet to be a head coach at the collegiate level, but has worked in the Big Ten for years, having previous jobs with Michigan as well as Indiana.

He worked as a quarterbacks coach at seven different schools including his time in Champagne, but he has had trouble getting quarterback Brandon Peters to play to his full potential.

While the philosophy among the team will likely remain similar to what it was under Lovie Smith, expect the interim head coach to pull out everything in the playbook, considering his team has just two wins on the year.

The quarterback situation

As previously mentioned, Peters has struggled in his time as Illinois quarterback this year and is part of yet another Big Ten quarterback controversy.

It would not be a surprise to see Isaiah Williams starting for the Illini this weekend as he has flashed some encouraging signs when coming in over the last couple weeks.

While the scouting report stated Peters is the more reliable passer, there are reasons to believe the freshman Williams will develop into a stronger arm talent as he continues to progress.

Williams has the ability to use his legs as a dual-threat, which should be more difficult to game plan for than the pocket-passing Peters.

So while it’s likely that the Nittany Lions will see both quarterbacks Saturday, it would be surprising if Rod Smith doesn’t feature Williams as the primary quarterback.

Down on defense

Perhaps the biggest part of Illinois’ struggles this year has been the performance of the defensive unit.

With over half of its starters out due to the coronavirus last weekend, the status of many of the defensive players are still unknown heading into this week.

But even before that, Illinois had given up at least 28 points in six of the team’s first seven games.

Plus, the Illini have struggled in giving up chunk plays, as they are dead last in the Big Ten in yards given up per game with over 451 yards given up per contest.

