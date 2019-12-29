In 2019, Penn State was named Taco Bell’s Live Más Student Section of the Year.

On Dec. 28, the Penn State community attempted to prove that it deserved this title at the Cotton Bowl, about 1,364 miles from Happy Valley.

The journey to the Lone Star State was shorter for some students than others. Many students took flights to the Dallas and Fort Worth areas to watch the Nittany Lions play the Memphis Tigers.

Student Michael Tanabe flew from Pittsburgh to attend the game. He said his flight was about three and a half hours long.

While Tanabe (freshman-business) acknowledged the disappointment many felt when Penn State did not play in the Rose Bowl, he said he enjoyed the Cotton Bowl.

“I think a lot of people wanted the Rose Bowl but the Cotton Bowl is one of the New Year’s Six, so it’s awesome," Tanabe said. "Penn State is still a great program on the rise so I think it’s awesome to be down here.”

Other Penn Staters took slightly slower methods of travel to reach this year’s bowl game. Tyler Peters drove from York, Pennsylvania to Fort Worth, Texas to see the game.

He said it took 23 hours to drive from York. However, he said the drive was worth it.

"Four of us rented a car and drove down here,” Peters (junior-economics) said. “It was great. It’s insane having the band right next to us [in the student section], it really hyped everybody up. Then just being right at the end zone where we got to see everything up close, it was a great time.”

Peters recommended a similar longer odyssey for other fans.

“You only get to do it once in a while, so I say if you have the chance and opportunity, 100 percent go for [the drive],” he said.

This was Penn State football's fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, as the team previously competed in 1975, 1972 and 1948.

In 1948, Penn State football players Wally Triplett and Dennie Hoggard became the first African Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Over 70 years later, this landmark occurrence was remembered by many Penn State fans, with some holding signs with phrases like, “Win for Wally!”

In honor of Triplett, the Nittany Lions wore special decals on their helmets during Saturday's game.

“This is kind of a barrier-breaking game," Zach Crampton a class of 2009 graduate, said. "It’s nice to be back... It’s good to remind people where we come from and how far we’ve come.”