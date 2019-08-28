Penn State’s offensive line group is different from any other position group on offense in that it has a starter with more than two full seasons of experience.

In fact, three of the starting offensive linemen have two full seasons under their belts and have taken on leadership roles in the offense.

Will Fries, Steven Gonzalez and recently named captain Michal Menet have been starting for the Nittany Lions for two seasons now, and they know what it takes from the guys up front to see success in the offense.

“The offensive line has to be the tone setter in practice, games or anything,” Fries said. “Nothing in the offense runs without the offensive line… It's really on us to keep the train moving on the tracks.”

Gonzalez is entering his final year of eligibility while Menet has quickly become a leader after becoming a starter for the first time in 2018.

“Having a veteran group with Michal Menet, Steven Gonzalez on the line [is helpful]” Fries said. “Those guys have done a tremendous job being leaders.”

There’s an understanding among the offensive line unit as to how important their performances will be every week, especially early on as first year starting quarterback Sean Clifford gets comfortable in his new role.

Penn State’s defensive line has somewhat overshadowed their offensive counterparts going into the 2019 season, and rightfully so — a season ago the Nittany Lion’s led the Big Ten with 47 sacks.

But the offensive line has only improved during an offseason in which it gets to match up with some of the Big Ten’s best pass rushers.

“Going against our defensive line and defensive ends every single day is something we really embrace,” James Franklin said. “An iron sharpens iron mentality.”

That mentality is one that the offensive line brings to practice consistently.

“We’re all pushing each other to get better every day and there’s definitely a lot of competition,” Fries said.

An emphasis on competition and consistency has been prevalent leading up to the opening game of the year, and is something that is going to be the focus down the road.

“I would say the most important thing for this season is being consistent week in and week out,” Fries said. “Day by day we just keep building, brick by brick.”

The offensive line has also been working to build depth, player by player, and it has paid off.

“I do think we have a little bit more depth than we’ve had in the past in terms of guys that we think are game ready,” Franklin said. “I think we’re going to have three guards that are going to play, probably more of a rotation than we’ve done in the past… Hopefully as the season goes on we feel good about four guards and we feel good about four tackles, and the same for the center position as well.”

Freshman guard Caeden Wallace has helped add to that depth, and was recently given the ‘green light’ from Franklin to play right away as a freshman.

“I think our greatest strength is our depth,” Fries said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can play Big Ten football, we’re a really cohesive, close-knit group.”