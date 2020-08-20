The constant hum of student sections and alumni both celebrating and jeering, once commonplace at Penn State, will turn to silence this fall.

Once the Big Ten officially announced the cancellation of football and the rest of the fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, student John Hurlburt said he was disappointed by the news. Without fall Saturdays at Beaver Stadium to look forward to, Hurlburt (junior-landscape architecture) said he will miss sports like football dearly.

“It’s a day where everyone can just kind of forget about school and just relax and have fun,” Hurlburt said. “I mean, obviously the environment at Penn State football games, it’s like nothing else.

“It’s just a great way to spend a weekend and I think a lot of people are going to miss that.”

A devoted member of Nittanyville, Hurlburt has gone to every home Penn State football game in his two years at University Park — and he hoped to continue that this year.

“I would have taken the risk,” Hurlburt said. “Personally, I know I’m not in that at-risk group necessarily, and if I could have signed a waiver I would have done it.”

Hurlburt pointed to the success of professional sports leagues like the NBA and their ability to return to play without significant coronavirus outbreaks.

He believes if universities had operated like those leagues, sports like college football could have happened this fall.

Instead, Hurlburt said incoming freshmen have lost a key component of what it means to be a Penn State student.

“I just feel bad for the freshmen because I feel like Penn State sports are such a big part of the culture,” Hurlburt said. “For a lot of people, it’s the highlight of the year. It sucks [not having football].

“It gets everyone excited for fall semester so there’s a little bit less enthusiasm to go back to school.”

An incoming freshman himself, Will Field grew up a big Philadelphia sports fan in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

His older brother, Andrew, has taken the younger Field (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) to several Penn State football games, which he said are like nothing he’s ever seen before.

Field said he’s thankful to already have had a taste of what home football games are like in Happy Valley.

“I’m going to miss that atmosphere,” Field said. “It stinks the incoming freshmen aren’t going to experience that.”

Like Hurlburt, Field said he was disappointed by the announcement and would have felt safe going to games in person.

Yet, Field said he was conflicted with the announcement and understands why there won’t be football and other sports this fall.

“The university has made their decision to put the safety of students over the games, which I get,” Field said. “I’ve been thinking a lot about it, and these players use sports as a safe haven and an outlet, so it’s a really hard decision to make by the Big Ten.”

While Hurlburt and Field were both disappointed by the Big Ten’s decision on fall sports, Kendall Heebink said she was not surprised.

A native of Great Falls, Virginia, Heebink (junior-political science and criminology) said she will miss Beaver Stadium’s atmosphere, yet recognized having no fall sports may be the right choice.

“I thought the season could’ve potentially been played safely without fans, but ultimately it’s just a better option to postpone until the season can be played in a more regular manner,” Heebink said. “It’s safer for everyone in the long run this way, even though it is obviously super disappointing to the fans and players.”

Heebink said there is no way games could’ve been held normally. She would not have felt safe inside Beaver Stadium if it were at full capacity, but if social distancing protocols were put in place, Heebink said it wouldn’t have been the same “Penn State experience”.

Like Field, Heebink said she will miss the atmosphere and collective energy at Beaver Stadium.

“It’s so sad to think I won’t be walking into the best atmosphere in college football this fall, particularly the White Out,” Heebink said. “The school comes together so well, so I’m definitely upset to miss that.”

With no football or any collegiate sports in the near future at Penn State, students like Field will play the waiting game on a return to the typical fall semester.

“I’m just hoping and praying that things get back to normal as soon as possible,” Field said.

