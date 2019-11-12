Last week, I wrote that the committee got it right. They weren’t perfect, but for the most part, it was correct.

That’s not the case this week.

Penn State dropped down to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll, and again, in the grand scheme of things, this doesn’t matter. The Nittany Lions control their own destiny.

But what the committee did on Tuesday doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Penn State found itself behind Minnesota, Utah, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia, with LSU, Ohio State and Clemson filling out the top-3.

What doesn’t make any sense is the Nittany Lions and Gophers being below the Utes and Ducks in the rankings.

Minnesota being ahead of Penn State makes sense, but being behind the Pac-12 teams doesn’t.

Let’s just look at it on the surface level.

Penn State has two wins over current ranked teams. Minnesota has one. Utah and Oregon have none.

Let’s compare the losses, obviously excluding the Gophers who are undefeated.

The Utes’ loss at USC is the worst of the three. There’s an argument to be made as to if the Nittany Lions’ loss to Minnesota or the Ducks’ loss to Auburn is worse.

Oregon’s performance is better, but it was at a neutral site, while Penn State worse, but it was on the road and against the now higher ranked team. So let’s call it a push.

Now let’s go deeper.

According to ESPN, Penn State has the highest strength of schedule. Penn State has the highest game control rank. And Penn State’s strength of record is better than the Pac-12 teams, with Minnesota being two spots ahead.

The Nittany Lions also have the highest FPI amongst the four teams.

So why is Utah and Oregon ahead?

It can’t really be based off of the eye test.

Both Utah and Oregon have played in close games with weaker competition and only have a handful of blowouts.

Honestly, Oregon being ahead, I can kind of deal with. The talent is certainly there. Utah is where I draw the line.

I only have one logical explanation for how they did it.

The committee knew that they had to put Minnesota over Penn State. People would go crazy if that was the case. But they didn’t feel comfortable putting the Gophers over the Pac-12 teams.

So they cut their losses and put the Pac-12 teams above Minnesota, and then Penn State.

But Minnesota should be above them, as its win is better than many other teams. Plus it should be rewarded for being undefeated.

I would have Minnesota at six, followed by Penn State, Oregon and Utah.

This would show consistency in the committee’s choices, plus making it clear that who you play matters.

But it’s the playoff committee, so the criteria used this week might be different next week.