Usually opening its home slate in the sweltering heat, Penn State will need to have plenty of hoodies available against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will host their first game of 2020 against the Buckeyes on Saturday, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature during the opening whistle will be approximately 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s as the game progresses.

There is currently a 0% chance of rain throughout the night.

