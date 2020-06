Two of Penn State’s biggest stars received some more preseason recognition on Thursday as Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth were named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans.

Parsons, coming off an impressive season and Cotton Bowl defensive MVP award, was named to the first team.

Tight end Freiermuth was awarded second team honors.

Both are being considered first round talents by many NFL scouts and will be counted on for major roles with the Nittany Lions this season.