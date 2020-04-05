Penn State may be adding another 4-star tight end prospect in the class of 2021.

After securing the commitment of Theo Johnson, a four-star tight end out of Canada in the 2020 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions are a possible destination for another as Brock Bowers listed Penn State in his top-8 schools.

Along with the Nittany Lions, Bowers included Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, California, UCLA and Washington.

Bowers is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. The Napa, California, native is the 201st ranked overall prospect and the No. 3 tight end prospect.

Penn State has not yet secured a commitment from a tight end in the 2021 class and Bowers would be the second-highest ranked 2021 recruit for the Nittany Lions as well.