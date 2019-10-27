Isaiah Edwards, Brady Dorner and the rest of the State College High senior group celebrated their senior day in a way in which no one has before.

State College High defeated Cumberland Valley 33-21 in the first-ever high school football game at Penn State’s stomping grounds.

For coach Matt Lintal, it was “unbelievable” for his team’s seniors.

“It’s a storybook ending,” Lintal said. “Not that we’re done, don’t get me wrong. We’ve got a lot of football left to play, but it’s a storybook ending to our regular season that is unmatched.”

Cumberland Valley came out of the gates strong and established the running game early.

Cumberland Valley’s Maximos Dell’anno had success running off his tackles for big gains early in the first half. The Eagles attempted a field goal on their first drive, but the Little Lions broke through the line and managed to block it.

State College only had one possession the entire first quarter due to the Eagles ground and pound attack. The Little Lions ended their lone drive in a three-and-out.

Cumberland Valley managed to drain out the clock with its rushing attack, as it remained scoreless between the two after the first quarter.

Despite the success with pounding the rock, it had to settle for another field goal attempt, this one from 45 yards out. Timothy Kissinger had the distance but missed wide left.

After State College had another three and out, Cumberland Valley was able to get into the red zone with a 34-yard pass. The Eagles went for it on fourth and goal from the two-yard line to capture the first points of the afternoon.

With four minutes left in the half, the Little Lions started from their own 10-yard-line. Dorner threw a pick-six on the first play of the drive.

It looked as if State College would face a 14-0 deficit before the half, but Edwards had another plan in mind.

State College got itself right back into the game on the next drive with a 68-yard TD from Dorner to Edwards.

Edwards, born and raised in State College, was a force on both sides of the ball. Between his big plays on offense to forcing a fumble on defense, he was a name that was mentioned often.

“Me and Brady have been playing together with each other since we were like five years old,” Edwards said. “We just have that connection together. He just trusts me and I trust him.”

The two teams headed into the half with Cumberland Valley leading 14-7.

In the second half, it was complete domination from State College.

After going down 14-0 in the second quarter, the Little Lions scored 33 straight points, including a rushing and receiving touchdown for Lokey Howell.

Cumberland Valley scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown with a 58-yard passing touchdown to cut the deficit to 12.

The Eagles were unable to recover the onside kick. Soon after, Edwards sealed the game with 40-yard run down into the redzone, as the Little Lions won the first ever high school football game in Beaver Stadium.