Penn State’s offensive line may very well be the position group with the least amount of question marks heading into the 2020 season.

Four of last season’s five starters return after left guard Steven Gonzalez signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Those returning starters are left tackle Rasheed Walker, center Michal Menet, right guard Mike Miranda and right tackle Will Fries.

CJ Thorpe is slated to step in as the fifth starter after he and Miranda split snaps at the right guard position last season, effectively playing a starter’s amount of snaps.

The Nittany Lions’ have an established core in the trenches that proved it has the ability to stay healthy for a full season and produce a dominant run-game.

“I think there’s a ton of potential for our whole o-line as far as athleticism, talent, work ethic, all that kind of stuff,” Menet said. “I think it speaks to the culture that has been built since before I was here and continued to be built every single day since I showed up — we’re gonna be really hard working, we’re going to be self accountable, we’re going to hold each other accountable and it goes from top to bottom.”

Out of the entire returning group of offensive linemen, not one single player missed a game the whole 2019 season.

Fries, Walker and Menet started all 13 games, while Thorpe started five at right guard and Miranda started the other eight games.

Penn State ranked in the top-15 in power success rate last season, which tracks the percentage of plays on third and fourth down with two yards or less to the first down in which teams achieved a first down, per footballoutsiders.com.

The Nittany Lions also ranked fifth in the nation in stuff rate, which tracks the percentage of plays that running backs are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage, per footballoutsiders.com.

As odd as this offseason has been due to the coronavirus, another wrinkle is added for this group as Penn State brought in a new offensive line coach earlier this year in Phil Trautwein.

While in-person meetings and practices have yet to happen, changes are already being made on the offensive line, and the Nittany Lions’ linemen are excited about it.

“I’d say the biggest difference is the run-game technique and fundamentals,” Menet said. “I like it more just because I feel like it’s more physical and more explosive, which I think is going to be a huge plus for us this year especially with the talent that we have in the backfield.”

As the group has been implementing changes as a whole, individual preparation has also been key as players are forced to study the playbook and workout from home.

“I think we have such a good group that we all trust each other to keep putting out work, to keep grinding and keep learning the playbook, keep working out,” Fries said. “Obviously holding each other accountable is important. It would be nice to work out with them but I trust everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and when we get back we’ll have an advantage over everyone.”

Fries has focused on certain areas of his game to improve on after a quality 2019 season.

One main area for improvement is pass-blocking. Penn State ranked outside the top-100 in sack rate, the rate at which a sack was given up on non-garbage time plays during the 2019 season, per footballoutsiders.com.

“I think one of the biggest things I need to improve on is my punch in pass-sets, grinding my pass-sets has always been a thing I’ve loved to do and been important to me,” Fries said. “I’ve got the heavy bag set up in my yard and everyday I’m grinding, punching that thing, strong hips and not leaning in there but getting a hundred reps on that thing a day. Good posture and good technique is what’s going to pay off once we get back at it.”

