Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has plenty of history with Penn State and James Franklin.

Gattis was hired as Vanderbilt’s wide receivers coach in 2012 by Franklin, and when Franklin took the head coaching job at Penn State, Gattis followed him.

At Vanderbilt, his impact was seen immediately, turning Jordan Matthews into an elite playmaker and making him one of the best wide receivers in program history.

When he got to State College, he took over a receiving corps that was led by Geno Lewis, and immediately he knew what type of coach he would be.

“He’s a very passionate coach,” Lewis told The Daily Collegian. “He really cares for the game, he wants to win. And he has a way that he teaches things, the way that he does. I think he’s a good coach, he gets guys ready. He’s got a good mindset, and the determination to be a great coach.”

Lewis, currently a receiver in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes, was a part of a group with numerous young players including Chris Godwin and DaeSean Hamilton.

Gattis tried to enhance that family atmosphere right away.

“We used to go to his house and see his family during certain occasions, holidays,” Lewis said. “He’s a really chill dude outside of football.”

In 2018, he left Penn State to take a job as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, and now at Michigan, Lewis knows that Gattis wants to keep going up.

“He’s very hungry,” Lewis said. “He’s really determined to keep going up in the ranks and keep going in the right direction.”

Now he’s at a major conference foe, but there’s no ill will.

“Obviously we've got a lot of history with Josh Gattis,” Franklin said. “Very happy for him professionally, very happy for him personally. Obviously a great opportunity to go be the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

"Everybody knows that we were together for a long time... I want to thank Josh for the job that he did when we were together, and again, very, very happy for him and his family.”

While a lot of the offensive players weren’t at Penn State while Gattis was here, they still felt his impact.

“He was one of my main recruiters when I decided to come to Penn State,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “So it’ll be cool to see him.”

It’s not far fetched to believe that Gattis will be taking over as head coach somewhere with the experience he has gotten over the years.

Where he’ll end up in the future is a question mark, but he’ll be on the sideline of Beaver Stadium once again on Saturday.

There’s a strong bond between Gattis and Franklin, but once the ball is kicked off, that won’t matter.

“Obviously coach Gattis wants to win,” Lewis said. “He wants to beat Penn State. He’s the OC at Michigan for a reason. He wants to prove that he’s a great OC and show what he brings to the table. I don’t think there is any bad blood but Penn State wants to win too.”