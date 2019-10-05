Beaver Stadium was growing restless.

At first, the annual Homecoming game was going according to plan, as Penn State’s offense scored 28 straight points to open the contest and it looked like this was going to be a repeat of last week’s dominant performance against Maryland.

From that point on, the Nittany Lions went seven consecutive drives without a score, and looked like an offense that was frantically searching for answers, while finding none.

That was until Noah Cain took over.

With 7:53 left in the fourth quarter, and Penn State leading 28-7 — but continuing to sputter on offense — Cain was inserted into the game for the second time, and immediately made an impact.

The true freshman was dominant on a lengthy touchdown drive that spanned seven plays and 87 yards, and effectively propelled the Nittany Lions into the locker room on a high note.

“The way he played today was huge for us, especially because of how hard he’s worked since the winter,” sophomore wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “He’s been preparing for moments like this since he got here and I can’t wait to see him explode [in the future].”

Even though the scoreboard may not have indicated it, Penn State needed that touchdown drive to finish off what turned out to be a tale of two halves for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Cain took the role of the bellcow on Penn State’s only touchdown drive of the second half, finishing with 105 yards on just 12 carries in the process. It was the first time that Cain exceeded 100 yards rushing in his collegiate career.

“Noah continues to get better and play with more confidence,” James Franklin said. “One thing I love about him is how he is very decisive in the way he runs. He sticks his foot in the ground when he gets forced outside, he breaks tackles, he can get downhill, and he’ll always fall forward.”

As the season has gone on, the young running back has gotten more touches with each impressive showing, as he now leads the team in carries and touchdowns through five games.

Cain came into the game as the likely third option in the depth chart, but Franklin and the players have indicated that this is a distinction that fluctuates with each week, especially at a position with as much talent and depth as this running back group.

On Saturday, Franklin continued to rotate all four running backs into the offense, but it felt like Cain was the only one who was able to be integrated into the flow of the game effectively.

While Cain was the clear standout this week, the head coach remained steadfast in his belief that all four running backs were going to see the field and he refused to announce a change or a decision regarding a potential starter in the future before watching the film from this game.

“I don’t know if we’ve gotten to the point where someone is consistent enough to separate themselves from the pack, so I still think we are going to play four guys,” Franklin said. “But there could be a guy that’s the lead starter. Obviously, after today you can make some arguments that Noah can move to the top of the depth chart.”

To this point, Penn State has not experienced much adversity this season.

The Nittany Lions rolled through Idaho in their season-opener, defeated Buffalo by 32 the following week, and dominated Maryland in College Park a week ago.

But Cain has consistently been the one running back who responds well to adversity time and again.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was the key cog in Penn State’s game-winning touchdown drive against Pittsburgh, carrying the ball six times for 40 yards on that pivotal drive in the third quarter.

He was noticeably quieter on the ground against Maryland, but chipped in a great blitz pickup against the Terrapins to give Sean Clifford time to throw a touchdown pass in the first half.

On Saturday, when his team needed a spark, the freshman delivered once again.

“Noah makes my job a lot easier, and I’ve said that since the start of the season,” Clifford said. “My job is to get the ball into our playmakers hands, and he’s definitely one of them. I’m going to continue to give him the ball.”