Jahan Dotson had the best game of his career, as the junior wide receiver totaled 189 yards and two touchdowns — and it only took six catches to reach that mark.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and Dotson were on the same page throughout the game and were able to connect on consistent big plays to boost Penn State’s offense.

Dotson didn’t waste any time before getting the Nittany Lions’ offense on the board.

On the first play of the game, Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca called a run-pass option where Clifford can read the defense and opt to either leave it with running back Keyvone Lee or pull it and throw the ball.

Clifford saw the linebackers bite on the run and step up in the box, so he opted to throw the ball to Dotson who ran a 7-yard curl.

Dotson’s defender is playing soft coverage, and the safety steps up over the middle and bites on the run.

Clifford’s pass is actually off-target as it is out in front of Dotson on the curl, but this is the only reason the play goes for 75 yards.

Dotson has to jump toward the middle of the field to make the catch, and that takes his momentum away from the corner trying to make a tackle, propelling Dotson into space.

Dotson also made key plays in the return game for the Nittany Lions.

After a first quarter full of scoring, Penn State forced a punt out of Illinois, and Dotson took advantage of the opportunity.

The punt was a low line drive and that gave Dotson the chance to catch it with his momentum moving forward, and his speed and vision made the rest happen.

Dotson’s elusiveness in the open field would be something the Nittany Lions would look to utilize more in this game.

The Illini corners were consistently playing off Dotson, which allowed for the junior to catch the ball in space on short hitch routes like this one.

Dotson only catches the ball four yards beyond the line of scrimmage, but his ability to make defenders miss in space turns it into a 22-yard gain.

The Nittany Lions did a good job of finding ways to get Dotson in space to make plays, a lot like what they aimed to do with KJ Hamler last season.

Once again, the Illinois defensive backs are playing way off the line of scrimmage on Dotson’s side of the field.

Lee split out to the left side of the field at the start of the play, and that caused both linebackers to flow toward him, effectively taking them out of the play.

Dotson ran a tunnel screen under slot receiver Parker Washington and the entire right side of the offensive line moved out to block for Dotson.

By the time Dotson has the ball in his hands, he has five blockers and only three defenders to beat.

Washington and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs made key blocks as Dotson exploded for his second touchdown of the day.

Dotson finished the season with 884 receiving yards as the Big Ten’s leading receiver.

