A handful of former Penn State standouts could hear their names called over the weekend, and there are multiple ways to watch the 2020 NFL Draft.

The entire draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN and NFL Network will join forces to put together one presentation on both channels.

The first round will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, while the second and third rounds will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday. The draft will conclude on Saturday with the fourth round beginning at noon.

Along with television coverage, listeners can also tune into TuneIn, ESPN Radio, SiriusXM or Westwood One for radio presentations.

The NFL will also host a Draft-A-Thon starting on Thursday night on its social media platforms. The event will feature Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart and more in support of the coronavirus relief effort.