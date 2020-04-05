Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State traveled to Camp Randall Stadium in the final week of the 2013 season as 24-point underdogs.

After an up and down season, many predicted a Wisconsin blowout as the Badgers looked to secure a place in a BCS bowl.

But Penn State, behind a great game from freshman Christian Hackenberg, defeated No. 15 Wisconsin, 31-24.

The two teams combined for 924 yards of total offense in a thrilling contest.

Hackenberg, who finished 21-30, with 339 yards and four touchdowns, started the game fast, hitting Adam Breneman for a 68-yard score less than two minutes into the game.

In his final game in a Penn State uniform, Allen Robinson led the way for Penn State’s receivers with 122 yards on eight receptions. Freshman Geno Lewis also had a big day, scoring two touchdowns on three receptions for 91 yards.

Wisconsin, on the arm of Joel Stave and legs of Melvin Gordon responded with two straight scores.

Hackenberg then led Penn State down the field to score just before the half to tie the game, and the Nittany Lions would never trail again.

Penn State took the lead with 8:29 left in the third quarter on an incredible catch by Jesse James.

The Nittany Lions defense forced three Wisconsin turnovers.

The Nittany Lions eventually took a 31-14 lead with 13 minutes left in the game, but then the Badgers stormed back.

Wisconsin had a hail mary opportunity as time expired, but it was intercepted, and Bill O'Brien's team pulled off an improbable upset to move to 7-5 on the year.

Penn State did not head to a bowl game, as it was in the final year of the bowl ban for the program following the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

