Just a couple of weeks out from Penn State’s season-opener against Indiana, a few potential future Nittany Lions showed out on the high school gridiron this past weekend.

In-state prospects stuffed the stat sheet and increased their recruiting stock in their respective games on Friday.

Here are the top performers from this past weekend on Penn State’s target list.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

It only took one half of football for Mehki Flowers to dominate the scoring in a lopsided game on Friday.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native made it look easy against the Shamrocks, scoring on over half of his catches before the intermission.

Flowers found the end zone four times and registered 165 receiving yards on just seven catches in the first half of Steelton-Highspire’s 77-0 victory over Trinity on Friday.

Flowers boasts a .9461 247Sports composite rating and is the 16th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2022.

Still uncommitted, the in-state prospect also has offers from Pitt, Arizona State and Virginia Tech, among others — and is set to reveal his top 10 schools on Nov. 3.

Flowers and the Steamrollers will look to stay undefeated against fellow unbeaten Camp Hill on Friday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

Developing into a southern Pennsylvania powerhouse, Central York once again blew out its opponent with the help of quarterback Beau Pribula on Friday.

Pribula completed 15 passes on just 20 attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 47-0 win over Spring Grove.

Central York is now 4-0 on the season and has outscored its opponents by a total of 209-3, with Friday’s win being the first time the team failed to reach 50 points in a game.

Pribula, a dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, committed to Penn State in August over Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Northwestern, among others.

The 10th-ranked dual-threat field general in his class, Pribula is a 3-star prospect and the 12th-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Pribula and Central York will have an opportunity to continue their unbeaten streak against winless Northeastern on Friday.

Sander Sahaydak (3-star K, Liberty High School, Pennsylvania)

Two games into his senior year, Sander Sahaydak made his first field goal of the 2020 season on Friday.

Sahaydak knocked in a 41-yarder in the Hurricanes’ 42-17 loss against Bethlehem Catholic.

A Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native, Sahaydak didn’t have a field goal opportunity in Liberty’s first game of the season against Easton Area on Oct. 3.

According to the 247Sports composite rating, Sahaydak is the top-rated kicker in the class of 2021 and is the 35th-ranked player in Pennsylvania.

Sahaydak and the Hurricanes will look to earn their first win of the campaign against winless Northampton on Friday.