Blue-White Game 2019, Johnson Jr. (13)
Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. (13) looks to throw the ball during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Former Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has announced his transfer destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal in June.

Johnson, a former 4-star quarterback, said via Twitter he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic University.

The Eugene, Oregon, native will have four remaining years of eligibility after just a year of redshirting in Happy Valley.

