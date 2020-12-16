Former Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has announced his transfer destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal in June.

Johnson, a former 4-star quarterback, said via Twitter he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic University.

The Eugene, Oregon, native will have four remaining years of eligibility after just a year of redshirting in Happy Valley.

