Former Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has announced his transfer destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal in June.
Johnson, a former 4-star quarterback, said via Twitter he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic University.
Next Chapter,Florida Atlantic University! 🦉 pic.twitter.com/mqs2Hz1VEC— Michael Johnson Jr. (@m_johnsonjr1) December 16, 2020
The Eugene, Oregon, native will have four remaining years of eligibility after just a year of redshirting in Happy Valley.
