Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, lion
The Nittany Lion skates onto the ice before the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Penn State lost to Notre Dame 2-4.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State debuted its football-inspired jersey's on Saturday, and the football team made its presence felt at Pegula Ice Arena.

During the first intermission, James Franklin, along with new assistants Kirk Ciarrocca, Phil Trautwein and Taylor Stubblefield, took the ice to attempt a center ice shot.

The head coach was the one to find the back of the net.

And then in the second period, Alex Limoges embraced his No. 9 with a Trace McSorley like goal celebration.

