Penn State debuted its football-inspired jersey's on Saturday, and the football team made its presence felt at Pegula Ice Arena.

During the first intermission, James Franklin, along with new assistants Kirk Ciarrocca, Phil Trautwein and Taylor Stubblefield, took the ice to attempt a center ice shot.

The head coach was the one to find the back of the net.

James Franklin: Head Coach and elite goal scorer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k6ZIxEcuNG — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 1, 2020

And then in the second period, Alex Limoges embraced his No. 9 with a Trace McSorley like goal celebration.

When you’re wearing a No. 9 football jersey, you have to break out the @McSorley_IX home run salute pic.twitter.com/xKRSsORUAU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 2, 2020