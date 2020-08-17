In a time of uncertainty in college sports, the Big Ten may not have had an official vote on whether to cancel fall sports seasons.

When the conference officially canceled the 2020 fall sports season last week, becoming the first Power Five conference to do so, it had been presumed a vote took place by the conference member’s 14 presidents and chancellors.

In a Zoom press conference on Monday, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said she was personally unaware of any sort of vote that may have occurred.

“It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote, no one’s ever told me there was,” Barbour said. “I just don't know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”

While she was asked similar questions about the vote at least three times, she continued to inform the media that she had no information on the vote or what Penn State’s side on the decision was.

The only thing Barbour could assure is the choice made by the conference was for the health and safety of student-athletes and their overall well-being.

Barbour added everyone else at Penn State, including President Eric Barron, “fought” for student-athletes to play this fall.

“It is clear to me that Penn State, and Eric Barron, both on our campus, and then as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten into the various conversations that they had explored every option to play,” Barbour said. “Every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint.

“So, you know, to say that Dr. Barron fought for the ability for our student athletes to play this fall. I think that would be a correct assumption.”

And while there seems to be an intentional or unintentional lack of communication about the vote, Barbour says Penn State is fighting for a season to happen, but only in an environment which is absolutely safe for everyone involved.

“By fighting, it's trying to find a way to do everything we can to find a way to have a season safely,” Barbour said. “You guys are probably tired of me saying, health and safety, health and safety, health and safety, but it is the overriding principle.”

The plan will always be changing based on additional information and case number updates, but Barbour states that despite some pushback from student-athletes and parents, the ruling by the Big Ten for the fall is not expected to changel.

“The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories.”

“I don't see that changing.”

