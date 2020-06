Redshirt junior safety CJ Holmes entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Rivals.

Holmes made his Penn State debut in 2019 after redshirting the previous season and spending his first collegiate season at Notre Dame.

The Hamden, Connecticut, native made two tackles in nine appearances for the Nittany Lions last season.

Holmes came to Penn State as a walk-on, so his transfer will not affect the Nittany Lions’ scholarship number of 86.