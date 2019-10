In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs preview Penn State's upcoming matchup with Purdue.

The pair by talking about Purdue's season so far and the large amount of injuries they have sustained.

Then, Ferree and Jacobs discuss the Penn State running back rotation and how they feel its worked so far.

They then close out the episode by talking about Penn State's throwback uniforms they will be wearing on Saturday.