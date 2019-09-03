The first week of the college football season is in the books, and the Big Ten put forth a strong effort on the gridiron.

With the Southeastern Conference putting forth an underwhelming showing on Saturday, it now appears as if the Big Ten has the most depth of any conference in college football.

As Big Ten play rapidly approaches, with Rutgers and Iowa kicking off the conference portion of the schedule this Saturday, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

A strong opening statement

It wasn’t the strongest weekend, but overall, the Big Ten had a solid weekend.

In fact, all but two teams in the conference won their opening games this weekend, with the lone blemishes coming in the form of Purdue falling in a last-second heartbreaker to Nevada, and Northwestern failing to muster up much of a fight in a 17-7 loss to Stanford.

Whether it was Michigan State’s bruising defensive performance in a 28-7 victory over Tulsa, or Maryland and Penn State putting up 79 points respectively in dominant victories over FCS competition, the conference as a whole put together a good showing on the nonconference stage.

While most of the ranked Big Ten teams had no trouble with their opponents, Michigan struggled with Middle Tennessee State, before eventually pulling away in the second half.

Additionally, Nebraska had its hands full with South Alabama, struggling with the Jaguars before scoring the final 21 points of the contest in a 35-21 victory.

Big weekend for new quarterbacks

For the first time in the last few years, the Big Ten debuted out a plethora of new quarterbacks this season. Five of them won on Saturday — and looked impressive doing it.

Sean Clifford hit on 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns against Idaho, but the Penn State quarterback was not the only high-profile recruit making his first collegiate start.

In Columbus, Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and was mostly unbothered in his first career start. Fields also ran for another touchdown as Ohio State cruised past Florida Atlantic, 45-21.

The most surprising debut of the weekend came from McClane Carter, as Rutgers rallied from down 14 points to knock off UMass. Carter threw for 340 yards in the come-from-behind victory.

Other notable performances included Michael Penix at Indiana, Brandon Peters for Illinois and Maryland’s redshirt junior Josh Jackson. Penix tallied nearly 400 total yards, Peters tossed three touchdowns and Jackson threw four of his own, all of which came in impressive victories for their respective sides.

Taylor kicks off Heisman campaign in style

After winning the Doak Walker award, being named the best running back in college football last season, expectations for Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor were understandably high.

The junior tailback has been showered with preseason hype and he delivered in a big way in the Badgers season opener.

Taylor was dominant throughout Wisconsin’s 49-0 demolition of South Florida, racking up 183 total yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters of work. 135 of those yards came on the ground, along with two touchdowns. Taylor also found the end zone on both of his receptions, totaling 48 yards.

The performance was more than enough to get Taylor’s Heisman trophy campaign off to an electric start, as he became the first Big Ten player with multiple receiving and rushing touchdowns in the same game since Illinois’ Mikel Leshoure in 2010 against Michigan.

This was supposed to be one of the tougher opponents Wisconsin would face in the nonconference portion of its schedule, but you wouldn’t know it from reading the box score.

All eyes will once again be on Taylor this weekend when the Badgers host Central Michigan, and it would be ill-advised to expect a different result on Saturday.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Tuesday, and the Big Ten saw seven teams ranked in the Top 25 for the second consecutive week.

Penn State held steady at No. 15 after its victory over Idaho, while Nebraska and Iowa remained at No. 24 and No. 20 respectively after starting the season 1-0.

Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 17 after its emphatic victory, while No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan stayed pat.

The only team to drop a spot was Michigan State. The Spartans fell one spot to No. 19 after a convincing victory over Tulsa.