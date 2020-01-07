As Jayson Oweh brought Memphis quarterback Brady White to the ground for the fifth sack of his redshirt freshman season, the clock wound down and thus closed the book on another decade of Penn State football.

Confetti soon covered the field at AT&T Stadium and the Nittany Lions were not only celebrating a New Year’s Six bowl win, but also another 11 win season.

Penn State now has six 11-win campaigns since 2000. Three of those seasons have now come under James Franklin –– but he’s only been in Happy Valley for six years.

The magical run to a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 2016 will always hold a special place in the hearts of NIttany Lion fans, but it wasn’t Franklin’s best coaching job. This season was.

Let’s be honest with ourselves –– Penn State’s roster has a lot of talent, but there were far too many question marks coming into the season to expect this. A new quarterback, a skill position group filled with freshmen and sophomores and a defense that had plenty of potential in the front seven, but a lot of experience in the secondary.

The only real sure thing Penn State had coming into camp was punter Blake Gillikin.

Most preseason projections had the Nittany Lions winning eight or nine games and once again finishing in third in their own division. I was optimistic Sean Clifford would play well enough in his first season as a starter to carry the team to nine wins, but even then, how could I be sure?

Along the way, all of those questions were answered.

It wasn’t at all pretty –– and there were times where I questioned just how good this team was –– but it’s hard to argue with the results. Penn State just kept finding ways to win, and Franklin deserves a ton of credit.

The Nittany Lions won at Iowa, came out on fire and beat Michigan in the White Out. Of course, they didn’t deserve to win at Minnesota even though they very well could have if a few calls go their way and there was never a chance they were going to win at Ohio State. But other than that, they overcame some inconsistent offense and poor secondary play to win double digit regular season games.

That was all capped off by an impressive display in the Cotton Bowl that showcased just how good Penn State can be on offense when fully healthy. The Nittany Lions put up 53 points, ran for nearly 400 yards and went a perfect 5-for-5 in the redzone –– all with a first time play caller. If you wanted a glimpse of just how good this Penn State team can be next season, just look at this game.

Sure, KJ Hamler won’t be back. But, Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, Jahan Dotson and all four of those talented running backs will be. That –– along with Micah Parsons, who might be one of the best defensive players in the country –– is the reason there’s so much optimism for next season.

But there was always optimism for 2020. It was clear a few years ago that 2020 was going to be Penn State’s year to really compete for a national championship. And even though those College Football Playoff hopes died with the loss in Columbus, there was legitimate hope for a few weeks –– all credit to Franklin.

He’s set this program up well for the future and there’s pretty clear window for the program to compete for a national championship.

But that window was supposed to start in 2020, not 2019. Penn State is a year ahead of schedule and the man in charge –– despite a contract extension –– still doesn’t get enough credit.