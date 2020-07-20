Last season, Sean Clifford won a position battle and was handed the keys to the Penn State offense, succeeding three-year starter Trace McSorley.

The young signal caller had a consistent season and led the Nittany Lions to a 11-2 record that was capped off with a victory in the Cotton Bowl.

But now with a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca, Clifford will look to take the next step and become one of the elite quarterbacks in the country.

Projected starter: Sean Clifford

A step toward greatness

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Clifford showed he has the tools to be a premiere quarterback in college football and one of the best in Penn State history.

In a season where Clifford battled a myriad of injuries, he became the third Penn State quarterback to ever have three games with 250 passing yards and three touchdowns in a season, joining Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg.

Clifford already displayed the seventh best passing efficiency in the history of the program. His 23 passing touchdowns in the season were third in the Big Ten. His total yards are also seventh all-time in the history of the program.

Clifford showed flashes of brilliance, like in the first half of Penn State’s win against Maryland, where the young signal caller threw for 287 yards in the first half, breaking the Penn State record held by Trace McSorley.

Clifford finished the game with 398 yards, completing 26-of-31 passes with four total touchdowns, three through the air.

But then Clifford also showed signs of being a first-year starter.

In Penn State’s loss to Minnesota, Clifford threw three interceptions and just one touchdown in what ended up being a crucial loss for the Nittany Lions.

Overall, Clifford had a very successful first season as the starter — but as the Nittany Lions expectations in 2020 continue to grow, the Cincinnati native will have to become an impact player, one capable of single handedly changing games, if Penn State is to reach these heights.

The Ciarrocca system

As Clifford prepares for the 2020 season, he will have a new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Kirk Ciarrocca.

Ciarrocca, who was hired from Minnesota, is replacing Ricky Rahne, who departed to become the head coach at Old Dominion.

Despite an unusual offseason and a lack of spring practice for the two to mesh, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Ciarrocca in the Penn State program.

A big reason for this is what the Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, native was able to do in Minneapolis.

In 2019, Minnesota posted a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1905, as the Golden Gophers had the third highest scoring offense in the history of the program.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan also took a massive step forward in 2019, setting program records for passing yards, season touchdown passes and consecutive games with a touchdown pass on the way to second team All-Big Ten accolades in 2019.

Prior to his three seasons at Minnesota, Ciarrocca was the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan for four seasons and broke program records there for points, total yards and touchdowns two seasons in a row.

Ciarrocca has been able to inject instant energy into whatever offense he touches.

However, the question remains how Penn State and Clifford will adjust with the new coach and system with a lack of practice time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with a Big Ten-only schedule in store for this season, Penn State won’t have the luxury of a few games against lesser opponents to work out the kinks.

A bright future

While Clifford still has two seasons of eligibility remaining with Penn State, the future behind him in the quarterback room appears to be bright.

Redshirt sophomore Will Levis is expected to be the second string quarterback this season. He did an adequate job replacing an injured Clifford in Penn State’s loss to Ohio State last season, as well as the Nittany Lions’ win over Rutgers in the final game of the regular season.

Levis rushed for 108 yards in the victory over the Scarlet Knights, showing his ability to be a true dual threat quarterback.

Following Levis on the depth chart is redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson, who appeared in one game last season for Penn State, but was named the team’s Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year.

Roberson was rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals before heading to Penn State.

Roberson was battling for the third spot on the depth chart with Michael Johnson Jr., but the former Penn State quarterback has since entered his name in the transfer portal and is no longer listed on the Nittany Lions roster.

Penn State also has incoming prospects Micah Bowens, a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, in the 2020 recruiting class and Christian Veilleux, a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports, in the 2021 recruiting class.

