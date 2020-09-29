As Penn State inches closer to its season-opener against Indiana on Oct. 24, a handful of prospects for the future gave the Nittany Lion coaching staff a lot to be excited about this past weekend.

In an unprecedented year for high schools across the country, some programs are entering the second half of their seasons while other schools have not yet touched the field.

Here are some Penn State commits who shined in their affairs this weekend.

Rodney McGraw (3-star DE, Elkhart High School, Indiana)

A 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end, Rodney McGraw wreaked havoc in the offensive backfield in a 49-6 win for Elkhart against South Bend St. Joseph on Friday night.

Finishing with 11 total tackles and four tackles-for-loss, McGraw was a major cog in a Lions defense that didn’t allow a single point until the fourth quarter.

McGraw boasts a .8817 247Sports composite rating and is the 29th-ranked weakside defensive end in the class of 2021.

The Elkhart, Indiana, native was originally committed to the in-state Indiana Hoosiers before flipping to the Nittany Lions on May 3.

McGraw and the rest of the Elkhart program will continue their undefeated season against South Bend Adams on Friday night, looking to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Liam Clifford (3-star WR, St. Xavier High School, Ohio)

The brother of current Penn State field general Sean Clifford, Liam Clifford showed promise at the wide receiver position on Friday for St. Xavier.

Clifford caught six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Bombers’ 43-14 win over Moeller to claim the Greater Catholic League title.

Clifford’s lone touchdown grab came late in the first quarter as he dove into the endzone to give St. Xavier a two-score cushion.

Moeller drive killed after an @EliKirk6 interception with a long return, St Xavier scores on future Penn State WR @liamcliff7 TD reception 14-0 1:27 1st QT pic.twitter.com/ZJCnIQjIgX — Dave Berk (@Dave_Berk) September 25, 2020

A 3-star wide receiver out of Cincinnati, Clifford is the 20th-ranked prospect in Ohio and owns a .8762 247Sports composite rating.

Clifford committed to the Nittany Lions in October 2019 and could potentially see playing time with his brother once he reaches the college ranks next season.

St. Xavier travels to St. Ignatius on Friday as it looks for its fourth win of the 2020 campaign.

Kaden Saunders (4-star WR, Westerville South High School, Ohio)

In a blowout 42-24 win on Friday, class of 2022 commit Kaden Saunders scored thrice for Westerville South.

Saunders ended the game with three touchdown catches, accounting for half of the Wildcats’ scoring in the team’s fifth win of the season over Canal Winchester.

One of Saunders’ touchdowns came off a deep pass from midfield as the wideout blazed by the defense’s secondary.

Kaden Saunders left them in the dust 💨🔥@KSaunders03 pic.twitter.com/p3RfRQznc2 — 270 Gridiron 🏈 (@270Gridiron) September 26, 2020

Committing to Penn State in July, Saunders is the 19th-ranked wide receiver and seventh-ranked prospect in Ohio in the class of 2022.

Saunders has also received offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, among others.

A member of a stacked class early in the 2022 cycle, Saunders is one of six commits for the Nittany Lions’ class that ranks third in the nation.

Westerville South will look to stay undefeated against winless Franklin Heights on Friday.

