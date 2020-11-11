Penn State running back Journey Brown will no longer be able to play football, according to James Franklin.

“Through internal testing and second opinions, Journey Brown will no longer be able to play football,” Franklin said. “It was discovered through a routine COVID-19 test although it was not COVID related.”

The Nittany Lions’ head coach announced that the team learned about this in early September.

Prior to Penn State’s opening game this season, it was announced that Brown would possibly miss the entire season due to an undisclosed medical condition that was discovered during the offseason.

Brown released a statement following Franklin’s Wednesday press conference.

I didn’t even expect to make it this far but it’s about Journey, not the destination. #HLM #SIAM pic.twitter.com/nbQrIsjXzY — SUNNY-D☀️🦕 (@JourneyBrown6) November 11, 2020

“I have been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which will force me to medically retire from the game of football,” Brown said in a statement. “I know I left it all out there and have no regrets other than wishing I could step on the field one final time."

